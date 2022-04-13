Mary Touchstone Rhodes of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness. She was born September 4th,1931 in Shreveport, Louisiana. After earning her degree as an early childhood educator, she went on to also graduate from Southwestern Baptist Seminary completing additional graduate work at Vanderbilt, Furman, and Millersville Universities. She joined her husband Orion Rhodes as a pastor's wife and missionary. They continued in dedicated service for many years of service fulfilling their shared vision of creating a global ministry that would change lives and create a kinder Christ-centered world. Together they began 100's of church communities internationally. After her husband's and son Daniel's deaths she was to actively remain involved with Christian education up until a few months prior to her passing.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Rhodes Wallis of Lancaster and her grandson Nathan Wallis of Lebanon and his spouse Sarah, daughter-in-law Erin Rhodes, three grandchildren, and one great-grandson, Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ruth and brother.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Thursday. Services will be livestreamed; to view, please click on Mary's obituary link at 10:55AM at SnyderFuneralHome.com. She will be laid to rest at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
