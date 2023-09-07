Mary Theresa Nitroy

Dear Mom,
On October 1st, 1938 you were born to Henry and Pauline Groft. The youngest of 5 children. You attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and Church. You married John Nitroy of Silver Springs. You had 2 sons, David, and your favorite Mark.
You worked at Lucas manufacturing in Columbia, then later at Hinkles packing egg dye, all the while raising your family. As a lifelong resident of Columbia and Holy Trinity Church you had pride in that till your death. You and dad got married at Holy Trinity on April 7th, 1956. You were a great mother and later a friend to your sons. You were a loving wife for 67 years.
You will be missed dearly by all including 2 sons, David of Yorkana, Mark and wife JoAnne of Millersville. Your 4 grandchildren, Melissa, wife of Drew Wisniewski of Mountville with their children, Nate and Gracie. Michelle, wife of Steven Stoer, with their children, Madison and Samantha of Chalfont. Shannon, wife of Joseph Saia of West Orange, NJ. and Michael Nitroy and Maddie Rebman of Millersville. You were preceded in death by your siblings, Robert Groft, Catherine Styer, Paul Groft, and Leo Groft.
May you rest in peace. Love you mom.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel C. Mitzel officiating. There will be no viewing however the family will greet friands on Monday one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Mary Theresa's name may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church Building Fund, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
