Mary Theresa Liebl Stumpf

Mary T. Stumpf passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 27, 2022 at the Mennonite Home. She was born in Lancaster on March 21, 1931; she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Ohlinger) Liebl. She was the loving and devoted wife of John P. "Jack" Stumpf whom she shared 72 years of marriage.
She attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1949.
Mary was a past member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a past president of the St. Joseph Mothers' Club. As a loving mother and grandmother, Mary was truly the center of her family. She enjoyed family holidays and hosting picnics and gatherings on their farm. Along with Jack, Mary created many fun and cherished family memories at their beach house on the Outer Banks. She also enjoyed traveling with Jack, painting, sewing, entertaining, and decorating her homes.
Mary is survived by her husband Jack, and her daughters: Mary E. wife of Harry Clark, of Lancaster, Joni M. wife of Bob Herlinger of Spotsylvania, VA, and Cindy L. wife of Greg Schwarz of Ephrata, and daughter-in-law Kathleen Stumpf; and her sister Joanne L. Kaiser, Lancaster. In addition to her children, she is survived by 10 grandchildren: Jason (Rachel), Erick (Vanessa), Lisa (Mike), Jessica (Steve), John, Jeremy (Ashley), Ryan (Becky), Kelly, Colin and Brandan; and 14 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She is predeceased by her son, John P. Stumpf, Jr. and a great-granddaughter, infant Amelia Citro.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Mennonite Home, especially Trout Run and Hospice & Community Care, for the loving and compassionate care bestowed upon their mother. Her strong faith, gentle heart, and endearing personality will be missed by all those who knew her and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with Rev. Daniel Powell, as Celebrant. The family will welcome family and friends at the church between 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, Advancement Office, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster, PA. 17601 and the Mennonite Home Communities c/o Benevolent Care, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
