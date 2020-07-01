Mary T. Prosack, nee Brennan, of Frackville passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Landis Homes, Lititz with her daughters by her side.
Born in Ashley, PA, December 16, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Theresa Korsack Aftuck and step-father Joseph P. Aftuck. Mary was raised in Shenandoah and was a graduate of former J.W. Cooper High School, receiving awards for good grades and perfect attendance.
Following High School she worked for the War Department as a secretary, working with vital information of the Manhattan Project. Upon her return to the area, she worked for the former Martin Shirt Company, Shenandoah and was the Union Steward for the local ILGWU.
Mary was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, serving as a lector for many years and was past Regent of the Catholic Daughters, St. James Court, Frackville; she also organized many bus trips to Atlantic City for the church.
She was a leading member of both Frackville and Shenandoah Senior Citizens, where her infectious spirit and enthusiasm lifted the spirits of everyone.
She will be remembered by all who knew of her joy and spirit. She loved being with her family, singing, dancing, and regaling her company with stories and jokes- she always had a song and dance at the ready! She was an excellent and effortless cook, a warm hostess, and a cheerful and welcoming friend to all, who was proud of her Lithuanian heritage and presided over our holiday Wigilas with grace and charm.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph E. Prosack, who passed on June 12, 2000 and is survived by her daughters, Claudia M. Prosack, Lititz and Jacqueline M. Thomas, Lancaster; granddaughters Rebecca Thomas and Katharine Thomas and husband Matt Thiel; all of Brooklyn, NY and great-granddaughters Charlotte and Mary.
Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday July 2, 2020, in St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Frackville, with Rev. Brian Miller as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation following CDC guidelines of masks and social distancing Wednesday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. and again Thursday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish Memorial Fund, 7 S. Broad Mountain Ave., Frackville, PA 17931 or the Landis Homes Activity Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd, Lititz, PA 17543.