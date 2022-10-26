Mary T. Podlesny 89, of Lancaster, passed away at Promedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Lancaster on Friday, October 21, 2022. She shared 48 years of marriage with her husband Francis Robert Podlesny before his death in 2002.
Born in Beaver Meadows, Carbon County to the late Michael Edward and Veronica (Sotack) Phillips, Mary graduated from Hazleton High School in 1950. She worked in food service for Penn Manor School District for 12 years.
She enjoyed playing the piano, bicycling, and hiking, and was a member of the Lancaster Hiking Club. Mary crocheted capes and blankets for various nursing homes, and she was recognized by President George W. Bush with the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for her caring efforts. Of the Catholic Faith, Mary previously sang in the choir at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Mary is survived by her four children, James Podlesny of Port Angeles, WA, Lucille, wife of J. Brent Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Thomas Podlesny, husband of Tammy of Conestoga, and Elaine Turner of Virginia Beach, VA: as well as five grandchildren, and her sister Veronica Korba of Clermont, FL. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her sister Celine Hatton.
Interment will be private.
