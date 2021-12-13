Mary Susan Lehman, 80, of Cambridge Springs passed away at her residence with her family by her side on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Mary was born in Ephrata, PA on January 16, 1941, the daughter of the late Amos S. Zeiset and Emma B Weaver Zeiset. On September 21, 1963, she married Roy Morris Lehman. She accepted Christ at the age of twelve and was a member of the French Creek Mennonite Church in Cambridge Springs, PA. She and Roy served twelve winters as missionaries at the Bahama Mennonite Mission.
Survivors include her husband Roy Lehman of Cambridge Springs, son Paul Lehman and his wife Mary of Cambridge Springs, son John Lehman and his wife Grace Ann of Cambridge Springs, daughter Anna Zimmerman and her husband Leonard of Canton, PA, daughter Sara Kurtz and her husband Isaac of Guys Mills, daughter Lois Wenger and her husband Jeffrey of Cambridge Springs, son Peter Lehman and his wife Lyndora of Mack, CO, forty-one grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and seven brothers and one sister: Alan, Samuel, John, Anna, Roy, Raymond, Lloyd, and A. Leon.
Friends may call at French Creek Mennonite Church, 24978 HWY-408, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403 on Thursday, December 16 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service to be held there at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 17 with the French Creek ministerium officiating. Memorials may be made to the Bahama Mennonite Mission, 2248 Leabrook Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by Van Matre Funeral Home, Cambridge Springs. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
