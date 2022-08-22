Mary Strubel Waller, 91, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster Nursing & Rehab on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born in Strasburg, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Barbara (Rankin) Strubel. She was the wife of the late Lloyd "Bud" Waller.
Mary was a charter member of the Southern Lancaster Toastmasters Club. She also served as President of the Paul R. Strubel Auxiliary, 8710 and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Millersville, PA Post 7294.
Mary was a writer and poet, always sending poems to her family and friends. She enjoyed crafting and Bible Study. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane Alexander; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Dennis Waller; her grandson Michael Gallagher; as well as her brothers and sisters.
A Graveside Service will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center at 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or www.pspca.org
For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com