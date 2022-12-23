Mary Stoltzfus Lapp, of Shady Hill Road, Allenwood passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Born on March 14, 1959 in Bird-In-Hand, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Katie Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Aaron K. Lapp.
Mary was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
The family will be accepting visitors all day on Friday, December 23rd, at their home, 660 Shady Hill Rd., Allenwood, PA 17810. A funeral service will be held at 9:00 AM on Saturday, December 24th at their home. Burial will take place in Elimsport Amish Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
