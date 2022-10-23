Mary Schwartz Shearer, 84 of Lancaster, widow of Gordon Shearer passed away October 18th.
Survived by her daughters, Stephanie Shearer and Jennifer Luchko (Matthew), granddaughter, Taylor and brother Robert.
Memorial service October 28th at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
Plant a tree in memory of Mary Shearer
A living tribute »
A living tribute »