Mary S. Zook, age 91, of 20 Buck Run Road, Christiana, passed away at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Elam K. Zook, who passed in 2012. She was born Ronks, daughter of the late Benjamin M. and Sylvia Stoltzfus Beiler. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 6 children: Reuben B. husband of Naomi Fisher Zook of Christiana, Benjamin B. husband of Martha Fisher Zook of Drumore, Sylvia B. wife of Amos N. Stoltzfus of Millersburg, PA, Sarah B. wife of Enos B. King of Lancaster, Anna Mary wife of Benuel M. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, John E. husband of Sarah Beiler Zook of Christiana, 62 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, 2 siblings: Reuben Beiler of Strasburg and Lydia King of Christiana. She was preceded in death by 3 children: Barbara B. late wife of John A. King of Lancaster, Isaac B. late husband of Rachel Fisher Zook of Christiana, and stillborn son, 5 grandchildren, a brother, Elias S. Beiler, a sister, Sarah Beiler Esch, and 5 step siblings: Sam Lapp, Amos Lapp, Mattie Zook, Annie Stoltzfus and John Lapp.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 20 Buck Run Road, on Tuesday, March 10th, at 11 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
