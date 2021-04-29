Mary S. Stoltzfus, 90, of 34 N. Weavertown Road, Ronks, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at her residence. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Barbara Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late Elmer Stoltzfus who died in 2007. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Mary is survived by: sons, Elmer J. Stoltzfus of Ronks, Samuel A. married to Susan L Stoltzfus of Lancaster; daughters, Barbara S. married to Christ P. Lapp of Newburg, Lovina S. married to Abner S. Esh of Paradise, Anna S. married to Jacob L. Esh of Gordonville, Marion S. married to Eli B. Stoltzfus of Lititz; 25 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jonathan Stoltzfus of Ronks, Samuel married to Susanna Stoltzfus of Ronks, Gideon married to Edna Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Amos married to Katie Stoltzfus of Gap; a sister, Lizzie Lantz of Gordonville.
She was preceded in death by: brothers, John, Elmer, Daniel and Jacob Stoltzfus; a grandson; a great-grandson; sister-in-law, Katie Stoltzfus and brother-in-law, Aaron Lantz.
Please omit flowers. The funeral will be private. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola
