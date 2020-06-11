Mary S. Stoltzfus, 95, of 396 Glenbrook Rd, Leola, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home. Born in Hinkletown, she was the daughter of the late Omar H. and Fannie B. Smucker Beiler. She was the wife of the late Chester Z. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: 4 children: Omar B. married to Sadie Smucker Stoltzfus, Chuckey, TN, Eli B. married to Naomi Riehl Stoltzfus, Leola, Fannie married to Melvin K. Beiler, Gordonville, Katie married to Emanuel R. King, Port Royal; 39 grandchildren; 102 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Isaac S. married to Naomi Beiler, Strasburg; a son-in-law, Ivan King, Kinzers; a daughter-in-law, Anna Mary Fox, New Holland; a sister-in-law, Mary Beiler, New Holland. She was preceded in death by: a son, John B. Stoltzfus; a daughter, Barbara Ann King; a grandson, Andre Stoltzfus; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Jonathan, Emanuel, and Eli Beiler; a sister, Katie Stoltzfus.
Private Funeral Services will take place at Melvin and Dorothy King's, 404 Glenbrook Rd., with interment following in Upper Millcreek Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
