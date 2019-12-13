Mary S. Snyder, 88 of Ephrata, formerly of New Holland, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Fairmount Homes after a lengthy illness.
Born in East Earl, she was a daughter of the late Paul G. and Mary M. (Shirk) Horning. She was married 68 years on May 19 to John E. Snyder, Jr.
Mary was a devoted mother, and homemaker, who contributed her talents at Hollinger's Gift Shop and Yoder's Restaurant & Buffet, and through tireless volunteer work at the New Holland Re-Uzit Shop. She was a member at Indiantown Mennonite Church where she was active in their sewing circle. Her hobbies included sewing bonnets, aprons and quilts as well as baking. She enjoyed and spent a great deal of time traveling with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Richard, married to Kori (Zellers) Snyder of Berwyn, and Gary, married to Dana (Brookmyer) Snyder of Blue Ball; eight grandchildren, Peter, Nathan, Jordan, Emily, Reagan, Adam married to Kara (Horst) Snyder, Erin, and Cory married to Alyssa (Maxwell) Snyder; a great-granddaughter, Abigail; a brother, Paul S., married to Anna (Eberly) Horning of Ephrata; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are two sisters, Edna Zimmerman and Anna Martin; and a brother, Ivan Horning.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 11am at Indiantown Mennonite Church, 255 Indiantown Road, Ephrata. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland from 2-4pm and on Monday at the Church from 10-11am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
