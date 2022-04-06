Mary S. Smucker, 93, wife of the late Reuben G. Smucker, went home to be with the Lord peacefully April 3, 2022 with family by her bedside in Greeneville, TN. She was formerly of New Holland, PA, attended the Anchor of Hope church in Greeneville, TN and was the daughter of the late Jacob and Sally Petersheim.
She is survived by three sons, John (Ruth) Smucker of VA, Elmer (Anna) Smucker of OH, Reuben (Sue) Smucker of TN and 2 daughters, Sadie (Omar) Stoltzfus of TN, Lydia Ruth (Amos) Allgyer of PA. In addition to her children, she is survived by 40 grandchildren, 146 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Jake Petersheim, 2 sisters, Fannie Fisher and Amanda Lantz, 1 brother-in-law Amos Smoker, and 2 sisters-in-law, Betty Petersheim and Alta Petersheim.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Leah (Ben) Fisher, 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Andy and Elam Petersheim, and 1 sister, Lydia Smoker.
The viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at West Haven Amish Mennonite church, 837 Peters Road, New Holland, PA. The funeral will be Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM at West Haven Amish Mennonite church. Interment will be at the adjoining cemetery. Furman's-Leola
