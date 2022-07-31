Mary S. Rauser, 92, of Ephrata, PA, met her Lord Jesus on Monday, July 25, 2022 at home with family by her side.
Mary was born in Earl Township, PA and lived her lifetime in Lancaster County.
She was a homemaker and worked at Martin's Country Market in Ephrata for many years, before retiring in 2014.
Mary was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Ephrata.
She was a very giving person and loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed needlework, especially latch-hook and embroidery.
Mary was a great baker and had won Best Apple Pie at the Ephrata Fair. She always baked by feel and never measured ingredients.
Surviving are two daughters, Penny L., wife of Day L. Fasnacht of Ephrata, PA and Jana L. Rauser of Reamstown, PA; one son, Tom Rauser; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren with two more due around Thanksgiving.
Also surviving is Henrietta K. Keller, who was cared for by Mary as a nanny and was like a daughter to Mary.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, John B. Rauser, Sr., two sons, Terry and Johnny, her parents, Abrahm S. and Emma Wanner Stauffer, and four siblings, Edwin, Abrahm, Anna, and Martha.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
