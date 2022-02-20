Mary S. (Nilan) Zajac, 87, of New Holland, formerly of Newtown Square, passed away on February 12, 2022 as a resident of Garden Spot Village. Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mabel (Cote) Nilan. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Walter W. Zajac, Jr., with whom she married on November 28, 1959 and shared forty three loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on March 3, 2003.
Mary was very devoted to her family. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, making crafts and cooking family dinners. Mary was an expansive thinker and avid reader. Mary was known to enjoy lively conversations regarding spirituality, faith and politics.
Mary is survived by her children; Marita wife of Edgar Sullivan, Sr., Walter William Zajac III "Bill" husband of Stephanie Zajac, Amy wife of Timothy Heivly, Robert T. Zajac, Jenny wife of Steve Cisick and John M. Zajac significant other of Heather Brekke. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a brother, Thomas husband of Izzy Nilan.
Funeral services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Garden Spot Benevolent Fund, 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557.
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
