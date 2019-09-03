Mary S. Messner, 100, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Kathryn Sharley Messner.
Mary was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster. She was a homemaker and was known for the outstanding meals she made for the holidays.
Surviving is a sister, Edith Hess of Lebanon, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Alverta, Edna, Helen, Luella, Irvin and Lloyd.
A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, September 6, at 10:30 A.M. at the Eckenroth Funeral Home, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA with the Rev. Paul Thompson officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Calvary Church Missions Fund, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com