Mary S. Martin, 95, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, went to meet her Lord on December 20, 2019. She was formerly of East Earl, and was the much-loved wife of the late Wayne G. Martin, who died in 2016.
She was born in New Holland to the late Elmer and Lizzie (Sauder) Sensenig.
She will be missed by her children: Ruth Ann and her husband David Longacre of Orrstown, PA; Jane and her husband Clifford Hoover of Westbrook, ME; Rhoda and her husband Herbert Mast of Narvon, PA; Janet and her husband David Mast of Elverson, PA; Wayne and his wife Linda (Wise) Martin of East Earl, PA; Richard and his wife Patti (Zeimer) Martin of Denver, PA. She was a loving grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Also six siblings: Mabel married to Dwight Doggett, FL, Elmer S. married to Grace Sensenig, Lancaster, Pauline M. Sensenig, Ephrata, Ray S. married to Opal Sensenig, Strasburg, CO, Gail S. married to Carole Sensenig, Ephrata and Vesta A. Watt, Lancaster.
Mary was preceded in death by a grandson, Rodney Mast, a great-granddaughter Charlotte Martin, and by a sister, Esther Sensenig.
Mary, along with her husband, Wayne, ran Martin's Meats and Groceries in Churchtown. She had retired in 1989 after 20 years of service in the Eastern Lancaster County School District cafeteria. She volunteered for over 20 years at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, crocheted for Christian Aid Ministries, and completed a quilt for each of her grandchildren as they graduated from high school.
She was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Fairmount Homes Farm Crest Chapel. The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. If desired memorials may be sent to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
