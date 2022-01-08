Mary S. Lehman, 86, of Lebanon passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was the wife of the late Peter S. Lehman whom she married on January 5, 1957. She was born in Union Grove, East Earl Township, Lancaster County on November 30, 1935, s daughter of the late John M. and Elva Sensenig Huber. Mary was a member of the Millbach Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference. She volunteered as an EMT for the Schaefferstown Ambulance for several years and also at Home Health Aide for the GSH.
Surviving are children, Linda J. and husband Jay C. Martin of Reinholds; Wilmer H. and wife Rhoda Horst Lehman of Lebanon; Stephen H. and wife Janice Baker Lehman of Myerstown; Mary Jane and husband Darin T. Burkholder of Newmanstown; Candace F. and husband Dale L. Martin of Newmanstown; Carol A. Lehman of Lebanon; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; sisters, Edna and husband Moses Horning of East Earl; Mabel and husband Carl Lehman of Mechanicsburg; Elva and husband Wilmer Martin of New Holland. She was preceded in death by an infant son. The family is grateful for all the caregivers who helped serve Mary throughout her journey.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.
A living tribute »