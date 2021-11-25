Mary S. Lapp, 78, of Lancaster was born July 24, 1943 in Salisbury Township, PA. a daughter of Daniel & Lydia Lapp. She died November 18, 2021 after an illness of one year. She married Marvin Lapp on July 21, 1962.
They lived in Atlanta, GA for six years; and served in Honduras with Eastern Mennonite Missions from 1969-71.
Surviving are two sons; Ernie, married to Mary Blount, Jerry married to Mary Ellen Francescani, and three grandchildren, Anabelle, Henry and Maisy, all of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a son, Glen, who was killed in Afghanistan while serving with Mennonite Central Committee.
Her surviving siblings are, Elmer, Alvin and Daniel Lapp and Rachel Glick. Her sister, Leah Kauffman preceded her in death as a result of an accident.
Mary enjoyed reading, organizing and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a wonderful sense of adventure and loved to travel. Everyone who came to Mary's home felt welcomed and taken care of.
A private burial service and private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience.
Contributions in her honor may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
