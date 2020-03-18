Mary S. Harnish, 86, of Lampeter, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
She was the wife of the late John A. Harnish, who passed away in 2014. Born in Mastersonville, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Mabel Steinmetz Brandt.
Mary had been a homemaker and owned a farm on Lampeter Rd. with her husband where she was known for selling eggs. She enjoyed traveling to see her family and was active with the Lancaster Senior Center.
She attended Lampeter Church of The Brethren.
Mary is survived by her children: Lorraine married to Larry Cole of Willow Street, Marion married to Jeff Kuehn of Fargo, ND, and John F. married to Mary Jane Harnish of Viroqua, WI; her 7 grandchildren: Jeremy, Patrick, Amanda, Andrew, Aimee, Angie and Alex, her great-grandson, Novae; and by her sister, Grace Maurer of Neffsville. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy and Allen Brandt, and her sister, Elizabeth Peifer.
Friends will be received on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6-8PM at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA, and again from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Friday, March 20, 2020, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow in Longeneckers Reformed Mennonite Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
