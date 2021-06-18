Mary S. Glick, 77, of 185 Amsterdam Rd., New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at home. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Stephen U. and Barbara S. Stoltzfus Zook and step daughter of the late Rachel Stoltzfus Zook. She was the wife of the late Simeon Glick. Mary was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: six children, Stevie married to Mary Fisher Glick, Jonas married to Fannie Stoltzfus Glick, both of New Holland, Johnny married to Liz Glick Glick, Ephrata, Barbara married to Elam Beiler, Ronks, Rachel married to Aaron Beiler, East Earl, Feenie married to Emanuel Stoltzfus, Leola; 29 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Amos (Annie) Zook, Benuel (Sarah) Zook, David (Linda) Zook, Stevie (Naomi) Zook, all of Ephrata, Paul (Katie) Zook, Sam (Sarah) Zook, both of New Holland, Feenie Zook, Lydia married to the late John Glick, both of New Holland, Rebecca married to Amos Beiler, Paradise, Sadie married to the late Abram Stoltzfus, Morgantown, Rachel married to Paul Fisher, New Holland.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 9 a.m. EST from the late home with a viewing from the time of this notice till the service. Interment in Stoltzfus Cemetery, New Holland. Furman's-Leola
