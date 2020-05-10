Mary S. Gerber, 90, of Lititz finished her race and joined her Savior in heaven on May 3, 2020. She will be missed by her husband, Luke Gerber; sister, Miriam (Bill) Fink; brother, Paul (Bernita) Shelly; granddaughter Desiree (Jacob) Whiteman; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was born to Roy and Barbara Shelly. She grew up working on the family farm with nine brothers and sisters. On February 13, 1960 she married Luke E. Gerber; together they had one son, Greggory K. Gerber, who preceded her in death. Luke and Mary celebrated 60 years of marriage this past year; their marriage was a beautiful ministry of faithful commitment to both the Lord and one another.
Mary spent time working at both Continental Press and the Columbia Market. She attended Calvary Bible Church of Mount Joy for many years of her life and spent time with God each day through prayer and Bible reading. Some of her favorite activities included playing games, knitting, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
The burial was held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00pm at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA. Condolences can be sent to Luke Gerber at 300 Saint Mark Ave., Apt. 604, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse International Relief, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
