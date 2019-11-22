Mary S. Garber, 94, formerly of Rothsville and Ephrata, PA, passed away at Manor Care Lancaster on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Mary was born in Warwick Township on February 2, 1925. She worked for various sewing factories in the area and was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Rothsville.
She was a people person and loved to travel and play Bingo. She also enjoyed trips to the Green Dragon and loved her pet dog, Tippy. Mary was the last of her immediate family and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Preceding Mary in death were her parents, Paul B. and Minnie E. (Ravegum) Grumbling; her first husband, Reuben Steffy; her second husband, Amos Garber; and her four siblings: Ruth, Virgie, Esther, and Henry.
Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Bonnie Oplinger, will be held at Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Rothsville, 36 Church S.t, Lititz, PA 17543 on Tuesday, November 26 at 10:00 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 9-10 a.m.
Mary's family would like to thank Manor Care for the compassionate care they provided to Mary.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com