Mary S. Fisher, 81, of 722 Peters Road, New Holland, entered into rest on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late John K. and Elizabeth Smucker Lapp. She was the wife of Benuel M. Fisher for 60 years last November. A homemaker, Mrs. Fisher was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children: Rachel married to Benuel Beiler, New Providence, Wilmer married to Sylvia Smucker Fisher, New Holland, Elizabeth married to Jonathan Lapp, Ruth married to Andy King, both of Oxford, Benuel Jr. married to Fannie Stoltzfus Fisher, New Holland; 11 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; siblings Melvin D. Lapp of Ephrata, Elizabeth married to the late Amos Stoltzfus, New Holland. She was preceded in death by: a great grandson; siblings, Emanuel, John, Omar, Bena Beiler, Barbara Lapp, and Miriam Stoltzfus.
Funeral services: 1 p.m., Tuesday January 25, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Dry Hill Cemetery.
Furman’s – Leola
