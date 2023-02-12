Mary Ruth Zobler, age 82, passed away peacefully at her Tuckahoe, NJ home in the early hours of February 2, 2023. Mary Ruth was born in 1940 in Lancaster, PA to Harold E. Martin and Elizabeth Martin. She was raised by her beloved Mennonite grandmother Mary Martin, her father and her stepmother Eleanor Martin. Her maternal grandparents Dr. C.K. and Emma Lippard spent 40 years as Lutheran missionaries in Japan. Mary Ruth inherited from her family a deep Christian faith, from which sprung her generosity, compassion, and kindness. She attended Manheim Township High School and graduated from Penn State University and Lancaster Theological Seminary.
Mary Ruth shared her faith as the Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church of York, PA for over 16 years. She later coordinated the Christian education program at Round Hill Presbyterian Church where her husband was interim pastor. Mary Ruth was a talented musician, mastering the piano at an early age and playing everything from classical music to hymns, gospel, and jazz. She spent several summers as an apprentice actress at Mount Gretna Theater, and as a hostess at the Sindia restaurant in Ocean City, NJ. Mary Ruth traveled widely throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. She worked as an airline stewardess in 1960. She led tours to Israel, studied in Jerusalem, and was a voracious reader. Mary Ruth had a wonderful sense of humor, with an infectious and unstoppable laugh. Mary Ruth will be remembered for her warm heart and sunny smile, and her profound desire that we all know how much we are loved by God.
Mary Ruth Zobler is survived by her husband of 45 years, the Reverend Donald Richard Zobler; sister Pamela Nelson; brother Harold H. Martin; daughter Rebecca Elizabeth Zobler and partner Erik Lawson; son Andrew Allis and partner John Barazzuol; grandchildren Michelle Renda, Jennifer Bogdanowicz, Brittany Zobler; Joe Zobler; and great-granddaughter Piper Laucks. Mary Ruth was able to live her final years and pass with dignity and comfort at home because of the extraordinary care given to her by Don, Rebecca, Erik, Amy Peachey, and Xena Oppong.
Memorial donations can be made in honor of Mary Ruth to First Presbyterian Church of York, PA at fpcyork.org; Round Hill Presbyterian Church of York, PA at roundhillepc.org; or First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, NJ at firstpresocnj.net. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
