Mary Romaine Lefever, age 97, died on May 28, 2022, at Brethren Village in Lancaster. Romaine was the daughter of Ira Bollinger Hertzog and Mamie Redcay Hertzog of Ephrata. She graduated from Ephrata High School in 1942 and from Elizabethtown College in 1945, with a degree in Elementary Education. She attended Columbia University in New York where she majored in Early Childhood Education. She taught elementary school grades 1 and 2 at the Bergstrasse School in Ephrata Township, in East York Borough in York County, and in Willow Street in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District. At age 51, she received a Master's Degree in Counselor Education from Millersville State College, accompanied by certifications in both Elementary School Guidance and Secondary School Guidance. She subsequently was employed by Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 as an elementary and secondary school guidance counselor for 19 years, working in private schools in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties.
Romaine was a member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren for 72 years. She was a youth Sunday School teacher, and served for many years as the chairperson of Church Board's Library Committee as well as on the Education Committee. As a young adult she served five summers as a summer camp counselor at Camp Swatara in Bethel, PA.
Romaine was an active member of the Lancaster Branch of the American Association of University Women and of the Friends of the Lancaster County Library. She also was a lifetime friend of the High Library of Elizabethtown College, as well as the Samaritan Counseling Center of Lancaster. She was a member of the Elizabethtown College Alumni Association and the Brethren Village Auxiliary.
Romaine loved traveling, was an avid reader, appreciated classical music, enjoyed celebrating life with her friends and loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.
She is survived by her three sons, David Michael Lefever, of McLean, Virginia, Jon Timothy Lefever, of Avon, Connecticut, and Philip Mark Lefever, of Lancaster, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Romaine's life celebration service at the Lancaster Church of the Brethren Chapel, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 2 PM. Burial was in the Mohler Church Cemetery, Ephrata, PA. in a private ceremony.
Those wishing to remember Romaine might consider a donation to the Lancaster Church of the Brethren Library.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
