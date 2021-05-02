Mary Rita Stanavage, 72, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA after a lengthy illness.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Mary was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Phyllis G. (Gerace) Cobello. She was the loving wife of Stephen C. Stanavage, whom she wed on November 28, 1987.
Mary was a Home Economics Teacher at the Cocalico Middle School and High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education at Mansfield University.
As an active member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata, Mary made baptismal bibs, served as a substitute teacher at the OMPH School, and helped in the cafeteria and on the Food Bank.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children: Teresa Hogan, wife of Sean, of Etters, PA and Byron S. Stanavage of Wernersville, PA; four grandchildren: Caroline Stanavage, Augustine Arroyo, Delaney Hogan, and Brian Hogan; one brother, Tommaso Cobello of Rome, Italy; several cousins, in-laws, along with nieces and nephews throughout the US and Europe.
Visitations: Friday, May 7 from 7-9 p.m. (with a Christian Prayer Service to be held at 8 p.m.) at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 and Saturday, May 8 from 10-11 a.m. at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA.
Memorial Mass: Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at OMPH Church with Final Commendation and Farewell to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
Those who desire may make memorial donations in Mary Rita's memory to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church at the above address.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
