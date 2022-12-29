Mary Regina Stone (maiden name Vandenberg), 93, of Lancaster, PA entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 24, 2022. A devoted Catholic all her life, Mary was blessed to be with her Lord and the angels for Christmas in heaven this year.
Mary was born in Aruba to Peter and Isolene Vandenberg on April 2, 1929. She moved to the United States at a young age along with her siblings, Clara, Virginia, and Peter. In New York, she met her late husband John R. Stone and together they had three children, John Stone, Michael Stone, and Cindy Stone. Sadly, all three of her children also preceded her in death as did a grandchild, Shawn Stone. Mary moved to Pennsylvania in 2013 after living in Flushing, NY for over 40 years on her own and lived with her loving grandson, Stephen and his family in Lancaster, PA for the last 10 years. In the days leading up to and including the moment of her passing, Mary was surrounded by loved ones at her home in Lancaster just as she had always wanted.
Mary is Survived by her brother, Peter Vandenberg (married to Kathy), a sister, Virginia Schampier (married to Robert deceased), five grandchildren (John Stone Evans, Stacy Ressler, Stephen Stone, Andrew Quenzer, and Zachary Stone), 3 great-grandchildren (Madison Ressler, Chloe Stone, and Clark Stone) as well as several nieces and nephews.
It is her family's greatest wish that Mary's legacy be that with a little bit of courage and a whole lot of faith, one can survive the worst that this world can throw at you. Mary faced more loss in her lifetime than one ever should and through it all it was her faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ that got her through it with grace, poise, and dignity.
Mary's memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, Lindenhurst, NY and will be interred at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY with her children.
