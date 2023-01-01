Mary R. Schroeder, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Landis
Homes, Lititz PA, she lived most of her pre-retirement adult life in Akron.
Born in Manheim Township, she was the daughter of immigrants from Crimea, (1923), the late Henry H. and Anna (Neustadter) Rosenfeld. She was the wife of Vernon E. Schroeder with whom she shared over 71 years of marriage.
She was a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church and formally of Bethel Mennonite Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school.
Mary was a dedicated wife/mother/homemaker, enjoyed quilting, playing organ, and loved furry pets. She excelled in the gifts of hospitality and service- as a foster parent, adopting a son, volunteering at Landis Homes, the local hospital, and Akron Elementary School playground, as well as opening her home to board five international trainees for MCC.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by two sons, Rick D., husband of Connie Schroeder, Robert E., husband of Maryjane Schroeder; daughter-in-law, Dena Schroeder; six grandchildren, Ashley, David, Angella, Andrea, Danielle, and Ryan; six great-grandchildren, and a sister, Agnes Hacker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald L. Schroeder; two infant sons, John V. and Timothy R., and seven siblings, Henry Rosenfeld, John Rosenfeld, Helen Rosenfeld, Agnes Rosenfeld, Elizabeth Dillard, Tina Brink, and Anna Fitzkee.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Jon Carlson officiating. Interment will take place in the East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543, or to (MCC), P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501.
Vernon would like to express his gratitude to the caregivers of the Birch and Lancaster sections of Landis Homes.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.