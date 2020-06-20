Mary R. Ranck, age 96 of Quarryville, PA, passed away at the Mt. Joy Hospice Center, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lester H. Ranck for 64 years, who passed away on April 10, 2009. She was born in Lititz, daughter of the late William & Anna Laura Root Todd. She was a member of the Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church, where she was a member of the sewing circle and the Happy Hearts Sunday School Class. In the past she had worked at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. She was a member of the Shi-Maids, a group of lifelong friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are 3 children: Judy L. wife of James Thomas of New Providence, Ronald L. husband of Bonita Nissley Ranck of Leola, Randall L. husband of Patricia Groff Ranck of Lancaster, 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Jay L. Ranck, brother John R. Todd, and 11 half siblings: Sanford, Norman and Lincoln Todd, Laura Stauffer, Miriam Groff, Anna Bucher, Anna and Dorothy Shultz, Raymond Brubaker, Minerva Hess, Sara Martin.
A graveside service will take place at the Mechanic Grove Mennonite Cemetery, 735 Church Road, Quarryville, PA, on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Kreider officiating. There will be a viewing at the grave from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. reynoldsandshiveryfuneralhome.com