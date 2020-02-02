Mary R. Kemp, 91, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Glen at Willow Valley. Born in Williamstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Erma M. (Bond) Challenger. Mary enjoyed 64 years of marriage with her husband Dr. Robert M. Kemp before his death in 2017.
A graduate of Williamstown Catholic High School, Mary completed her RN studies at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse, supporting her young family while her husband Bob completed medical school, and then worked beside him at his Willow Street practice.
Mary was a faithful parishioner of Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church, and she enjoyed volunteering at church activities. She also volunteered with the auxiliary of St. Joseph Hospital and served on the Board of Directors at Lancaster Catholic High School.
Mary's life was an example of patience, kindness and generosity. She was a selfless, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed a special bond with her brothers and sisters and was a loyal friend to many. Mary was a wonderful cook and loved hosting large gatherings where all were welcome. Her greatest joy came from making others feel loved and supported.
Mary is survived by her four children: William R. Kemp (Susan), Mary Ann Notarianni (Joseph), Margaret L. Kemp (Jackie Cooper) and Jane E. Ramirez (Miguel); six grandchildren: Andrew and Brian Notarianni, Sarah and Alexander Kemp, Ryan Ramirez (Kelsey) and Elizabeth Ramirez; her great-grandson Joseph Notarianni, and her siblings, John J. Challenger (Molly), Catherine Ahrens (Robert) and Helen O'Boyle.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Mark and Bernard Challenger, and her beloved grandson Jeffrey Notarianni.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church. Friends and family will be received from 9-10 AM at the church. Interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 2:30 PM.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
