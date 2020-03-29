Mary R. Frey, 65, of The Long Community at Highland apartments in Manheim Twp., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Pittsburgh, Mary was the daughter of Kathryn (Jacob) Frey and the late Charles A. Frey.
She was a resident of Lancaster since 1960 and attended St. Anne School and Lancaster Catholic High School. After earning her master's degree in education at West Chester University, Mary was devoted to her career in education, teaching most recently in the IU13 program and provided state-wide assistance to other IU programs' clients and teachers as an adaptive equipment specialist.
Several months after retirement from the IU, Mary was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma brain tumor in June, 2013. With the assistance of many local doctors, therapists, and aides Mary regained her independence and managed to enjoy almost 7 years of living putting her in a rare group. Throughout most of this time she not only maintained her joyous disposition, but increased it, ever grateful to our Creator for her life.
As the oldest child Mary helped care for all her siblings growing up, but most especially her late sister, Cassie. Mary was devoted to her Faith and was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She was involved in the Harrisburg Diocese Youth Ministry and the Young Adult Ministry. She loved to travel, especially to extended family celebrations and reunions, as well as, to the beach, and enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and on the Mississippi River. Mary was a patron of the arts and enjoyed attending the Fulton and Hershey Theaters. She also enjoyed staying in touch with her Zeta Tau Alpha sorority sisters. For the past several years she has cherished her time with others at "Write From The Heart".
In addition to her mother, Kathryn, Mary is survived by her brothers, Charles A. Frey, Jr., husband of Kimberly, of Lititz; Richard P. Frey, husband of Kay, of Willow Street; Robert J. Frey, husband of Teresa, of Lancaster; and Mark A. Frey, of Wake Forrest, NC. She is also survived by ten nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Excentia Human Services by visiting: https://excentiahumanservices.org/connect/donate/.
