Mary R. "Betty" Dearolf

Betty Dearolf, 94, of Conestoga, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, surrounded by her family while living with her daughter and son-in-law in Millersville. Born in East Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Ola (DeLoach) Vogel. Betty was the loving wife of the late William H. Dearolf who passed in 2004.
Betty devoted much of her life to her home and family, raising six children. She loved spending time in her flower gardens, and every summer she had a very large vegetable garden from which she harvested an abundance of produce, canning and freezing lots of yummy foods. She was also a fantastic cook and baker and enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles. Over the years, she volunteered many hours to the Highville Fire Company. She will be remembered as a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and the wonderful example she set will be passed along to future generations.
Betty will be lovingly missed by her children and extended family. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Dearolf, husband of Carolyn (Weaver) of Millersville, and Scott Dearolf, husband of Nancy (Brown) of Lancaster; three daughters, Carol Ulrich, wife of Robert, of Annville, Becky Hess, wife of Rodney, of Rawlinsville, and Nancy Dombach, wife of Kevin, of Millersville; one daughter-in-law, Brenda (Frable) Dearolf of Millersville; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Also surviving is a brother, Fred Vogel, husband of Phyllis, of Washington Boro, and a sister, Midge Nawrot, wife of John, of Camden, DE.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Dearolf, Jr.; a grandson, Justin Dearolf; a great-grandson, Eddie Metzger; two brothers, James Vogel and Abram Vogel, Jr.; and three sisters, Blanch Vogel, Sara Stroble and May McLain.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Betty's final resting place will be at Conestoga Memorial Park. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »