Mary R. "Becky" Beck, 83, of York and formerly of Columbia passed away on January 1st, 2021. She was born in Columbia to the late Arthur and Rebecca Uloth and graduated from Columbia High School with the Class of 1955. Becky served as the secretary at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Columbia throughout the 1970's and 80's. She was a devoted wife and mother and was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, and her knowledge of local wildflowers. Becky was a faithful member of St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church in York where she was an active member of the Antiochian Orthodox Women.
Becky leaves behind her children, Jean, wife of Stewart Williams of Charleston, SC, Jeffery, husband of Kitty Beck of Newark, DE; three grandchildren, Anna Beck of Newark, DE, Armen and Margo Beck of McLean, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years Donnell Beck who passed in 2002.
A private service will be held at St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church and she will be laid to rest with her late husband in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2397 N. Sherman St., York, PA 17406. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville