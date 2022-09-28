Mary P. Smith, 74, of Leola, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 25, 2022. Born in Kingston, PA, she was the daughter of the late Denis and Julia (Gulick) Rosnick and the adored wife of S. Rodman Smith for nearly 48 years.
Mary spent her career as a licensed practical nurse, and caring for others was her passion. A faithful servant of the Lord, she attended Zion Lutheran Church where she continued to grow in her faith and spent time giving back to the community.
Mary was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, friend, and cousin. She cherished family time and loved traveling with her husband and visiting her children and extended family. She treasured her lifelong friends as well those she made later in life.
In addition to her husband, Mary will be missed by her adoring children, Jennifer Fox (wife of Keith Fox) of Charleston, SC; Evan Smith (partner of Cecilia Foxworthy) of New York, NY; granddaughters Taylor Fox and Courtney Fox of Charleston, SC; and brother Denis Rosnick (husband of Vennette Rosnick) of Gig Harbor, WA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA 17540. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster. Please visit FurmanFuneralHome.com for details. Furman's Leola