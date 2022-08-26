Mary P. Nolt, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at The Gardens at Stevens.
She was the wife of Henry W. Nolt. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Amelia (Pierce) Lehman.
She was a member of Hammer Creek Mennonite Church.
Mary helped on the family farm and also worked with her husband with his rental properties. Her interests included gardening and knitting.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by two daughters, Karen, wife of Nelson Martin of Lititz, and Sue, wife of Wilmer Breckbill of Lebanon; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, LaVerna Hill and Lorraine Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters, Paul, Samuel, David, Esther Ginder, Grace Frey, Martha Zimmerman, and a grandson.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend Mary's graveside service on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Meadow Valley Mennonite Church Cemetery, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata. A viewing will be held from 1:30 to 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »