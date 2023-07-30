Mary P. (Kreider) Gehman

Mary (Kreider) Gehman went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the age of 94. Mary was the daughter of the late Eli and Laura Kreider from West Willow and the faithful wife of Noah H. Gehman for 44 years, who passed away in 2018. Out of 13 siblings, Mary's one sister Frances Martin survives her. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and five sisters: Robert Kreider, Harold Kreider, Lloyd Kreider, and his infant twin brother Roy, Nelson Kreider, Esther Wolf, David Kreider, Ruth Spangler, Dorothy Kreider, James Kreider, Evelyn Martin, and June Garber.
Mary was well-loved by her children and grandchildren. She was a creative, multi-talented, and loving mother and grandmother. An expert gardener, talented cook and baker, and skilled seamstress with a mischievous sense of humor, Mary was well-known for her contagious smile, laugh, and love of poetry and scripture.
Three children survive Mary: Susan married to John Breckbill, Cape Coral, FL; Barbara married to Robert Mellinger, Lancaster, PA; and Patricia married to Christopher Seres, Chapel Hill, NC. Her eldest daughter, Dr. Dorothy Gamble, wife of Lawrence Gamble, passed away in 2015. Six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive her.
The service celebrating Mary's life will be held at 11 AM, Friday, August 11, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village by visiting https://www.bv.org/giving/make-a-donation/. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com