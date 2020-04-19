Mary P. Hertzog, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at home.
She was born in Paradise to the late Paul R. and Margaret (Bonsall) Phenneger and was the wife of the late Melvin 'Mel' E. Hertzog who passed away in 2012.
She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church, New Holland. She was also a founding member of Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church and Ephrata Grace Brethren Church.
Mary was a bus driver for 28 years for Ephrata and Cocalico School Districts. She enjoyed crocheting and especially enjoyed spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. Her church was an important part of her life.
Mary is survived by three children: Randy E., husband of Robin (Witmyer) Hertzog of Ephrata, Jean Slagle of Lititz, Karla H., wife of Dean K. Williams of Ephrata; eight grandchildren, Jordan and Taylor Slagle, Dustin and Brittany Hertzog, Brandi, Devon, Cody & Bethany Williams; five great-grandchildren, Oryn and Taytem Rankin, Rowan and Tristan Hertzog, Garrett Williams and a sister, Ruth, wife of Lewis Denlinger of Paradise.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Calvary Monument Bible Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Kidney Assoc. of Lancaster County, c/o LGH Health Campus, 2100 Harrisburg Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000. Boone, NC 28607.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
