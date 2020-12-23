Mary P. Boyer, 79, passed away December 19, 2020 at her Lititz residence after a 25-year courageous battle with cancer. Mary and her husband, Glenn R. Boyer, shared 58 years of marriage.
Born and raised in Manheim, Mary was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Dorothy (Brown) Pierce. She graduated from Manheim High School and then from nursing school.
She first worked as a nurse, and then for Warner-Lambert and Pfizer for 36 years as a machine operator. She was also an Avon representative for many years.
Mary was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Manheim. She belonged to the Garden Club of Lititz and Silver Sneakers at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Mary enjoyed many bus trips and spending summers at the family cottage in Herndon Camp Meeting.
In addition to her husband Glenn, Mary is survived by a son, Barry Boyer, husband of Gail (Bachman), Ephrata; two grandchildren, Bailee Boyer, companion of Scott Peffer, Ephrata and Lance Boyer, husband of Alina (Davis), Bowmansville; and three siblings, Mark Pierce, Manheim, Reba Deck, Manheim, and Jeannette Shreiner, Lititz. Mary was preceded in death by four brothers, Sylvester, Jr., Richard, Jay, and Luke Pierce.
The Boyer family extends their gratitude to the Lancaster Cancer Center for the exceptional care they gave to Mary for 25 years.
Services and interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery will be private. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Lancaster Cancer Center, 1858 Charter Lane, Suite 202, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
