Mary O. (Martin) Hurst, 81, of Ephrata, passed away on March 25, 2022 in her residence.
Born in Myerstown, she was the daughter of the late John Z. and Ella N. (Oberholtzer) Martin.
She was the loving wife of Ivan B. Hurst whom she married on October 28, 1961, and they shared sixty years of marriage.
Mary was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). She was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Frank M. husband of Anna Susan (Martin) Hurst of Lebanon, Esther M. wife of Myron R. Nolt of Lititz, Ivan M. husband of Sarah Jane (Weaver) Hurst of Ephrata, John M. husband of Miriam S. (Zimmerman) Hurst of Mertztown, Earl M. husband of Eunice B. (Weaver) Hurst of Ephrata and Marlene M. wife of Randy Z. Shirk of Denver. Also surviving are thirty-seven grandchildren, seventy-seven great grandchildren and siblings: Katie O. wife of Phares M. Newswanger of Newmanstown, Mabel O. widow of Ivan K. Horst of Ephrata, Martha O. wife of Aaron S. Weaver of Ephrata, Ezra O. husband of Marian Z. Martin of Myerstown and Nora O. wife of Willard G. Hackman of Wellsboro.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a granddaughter: Roseanne Hurst and siblings: Aaron O., Anna O., Reuben O., Elizabeth O., John O., and Esther O.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
