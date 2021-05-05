Mary "Molly" Calder Diem, 74, of Lancaster, PA passed away on May 2, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William H. Calder and Mary (Landis) Calder. Molly had over 55 joyful years of marriage to the love of her life, James E. Diem.
She graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School in 1964 and was a longtime member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Molly was employed for many years in her family business, Calder Manufacturing Company, and later retired from RGS Associates after 18 years of service.
In addition to her husband, Molly is survived by her daughters: Kimberly D. Heim (Rodney) of Manheim, PA and Pamela C. Diem of East Petersburg, PA, brothers: William H. Calder, Jr. (Elizabeth), James L. Calder (Eileen) and George L. Calder as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Earl K. Diem and M. Elizabeth (Esbenshade) Diem, and a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Calder.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Molly's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
