Mary “Molly” Ann McNelis, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Kenneth McNelis. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Anthofer.
After graduating from Lancaster Catholic High School, she dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker. In her spare time, Molly enjoyed polka dancing at the Lancaster Liederkranz, collecting angels, cooking for family meals and watching old western movies. She also devoted her time taking care of others.
She was a former member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.
She is survived by her four children, Colette Shay (wife of Thomas), Karen Guito, Joseph McNelis (husband of Stephanie) and Kelly Seidle (wife of Mike). Also surviving are five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, 170 Charles Road, Bausman, PA 17504. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
