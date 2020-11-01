Mary Miller

Mary Adella Miller, 80, affectionately known as "Mayna" to her family, was born on August 6, 1940. She passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020.
She was the 1958 Tamaqua High School valedictorian, and attended nursing school at University of Pennsylvania. Mary worked as a nurse and Patient Care manager at Cornell Medical Center in NYC. She was awarded several prestigious honors during her 45 years of service.
She lived a joyful life, and loved her family dearly. An avid equestrian, she enjoyed many riding trips across Ireland. She adored her Persian cats, and was a dedicated volunteer at the ASPCA.
She is survived by her brother, Jack, and her niece, Allison, Elizabethtown. She is loved and missed my many relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary & John Miller, her sister-in-law, Pamela Miller, and cousin Nellie Anne (Purnell) Mathias.
For those of you fortunate enough to know her, please think of a happy moment you shared together, and let her live on in those memories
10am Visitation, with service at 11am on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 East Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown, afterwards. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite local animal shelter or the ASPCA.