Mary Martin, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in West Earl Township to the late John N. and Mary (Nolt) Martin and was the wife of the late Melvin M. Martin.
She was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church.
Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed working at Green Dragon for many years. She also loved to create quilts for others.
Mary is survived by 6 children, Linda, wife of the late Loren Martin of Clyde, NY, Wilma Martin of Lititz, Elaine, wife of Eugene Reiff of Wade, NC, Ronald, husband of Karen (Smith) Martin of Denver, Jay, husband of Linda (Lehman) Martin of Reinholds, Melvin Lee, husband of Rose (Smith) Martin of Lititz; 23 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and six sisters. She was the last of her immediate family.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM at the Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 9:30 AM at Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, with Bishop Quinton Wenger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
