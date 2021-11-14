Mary Margaret (Hecker) Chalfant went home to her Savior on Friday, November 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Chalfant, on April 10, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, cookbooks, and spending time with her family. She always made time to do special crafts and projects with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary worked at Armstrong as a typist prior to her marriage and spent the rest of her life as a homemaker caring for her family.
Mary is survived by daughters Karen Peck, wife of the late Darrell Peck, and MaryJo Shearer, wife of Ed Shearer; four grandchildren Ashley Peck, Clayton Peck and wife Lynn, Travis Schmalhofer and wife Shelly, and Kate Horst and husband Todd. She was also blessed with five great-granddaughters, Kara, Sophia, Payton, Audrey, and Alethea. Mary was preceded in death by a brother John Hecker.
A viewing for Mary, and also a time to honor and recognize her husband, Robert, who passed during the Covid pandemic in 2020, will take place from 7 – 9 PM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, 17604. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com