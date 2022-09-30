Mary Margaret (Griesemer) Blasdell, formerly of York, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022, after over 100 years of well-lived life. She was born on June 26, 1922, in Reading, PA to George B. Griesemer of Reading, PA and Margaret L. (Benoit) Griesemer of Butte, MT. She is survived by her sons; Ron R. Blasdell and his wife Paula, Rick L. Blasdell and his wife Bobbie, Randy C. Blasdell and his wife Kris, stepdaughter Connie C. Gonzales and her husband Casey, along with grandchildren; Cory Blasdell and his wife Meagan, William Blasdell, Benjamin Blasdell, Lori Gonzales, Marcus Gonzales and his wife Natasha, Alicia Berkoski, Taylor Karpathios, and Luke Karpathios.
Mary grew up in a wooden row home in Reading with no central heat, no hot water, no indoor toilet, no refrigerator and a coal stove for cooking and heating. Growing up like this during the Great Depression of the 1930s taught her to be very frugal and self-reliant, traits that carried with her throughout her life.
She graduated from Reading High School in 1940 and was baptized the following year at St. Andrews Church. Mary's first job was at 16 and during World War II she worked as a seamstress for the Berkshire Knitting Mills, Herman D. Oritsky Co. and Reading Clothing Co. where she sewed the epaulets on U.S. Army "Eisenhower" jackets and also worked on U.S. Navy peacoats.
Mary was married to William S. Blasdell (1920-1989), the father of her four boys and two stepdaughters,
for 35 years. They divorced in 1982 and Mary was determined to remain independent. She worked hard all her life to provide for her family, including as a seamstress at York Dress Co., in the cafeteria at Shiloh Elementary School, in the laundry at the County Home of York-Pleasant Acres (where she was the Teamsters Union shop steward), in medical records at the Rehab Hospital of York, and in the office of Dr. George Eder, where she finally retired in her mid-80s!
Mary suffered the tragic loss of her son Russell "Rusty" Blasdell and was also preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sister Hilda Reppert, grandson Tony Gonzales, daughter-in-law Patrice Blasdell, near daughter Ann Ramage, and countless others. Through all of this she persevered and was a constant force of unconditional love and encouragement in the lives of her family and friends.
Mary was a longtime member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, a charter member of the Shiloh Lioness Club, a member of the ABWA of York, and a lifetime supporter of the West York Wrestling Booster Club. She had an adventurous spirit and welcomed trips with family and friends to California, Canada, Cape Hatteras, Florida, New Mexico, Niagara Falls, and annual treks to Stone Harbor and the Poconos.
Mary was an excellent cook, prolific baker, and skilled seamstress. She will be fondly remembered for her enjoyment of chocolate wine in her coffee each morning, playing cards, raucous family games of all kinds, Penn State and Eagles football, Flyers hockey, lobster birthday dinners, margaritas, trying new foods, phone calls from her "office" at the cabin, and for never turning down the opportunity to be where everyone was and always joining in the fun.
She was always there, in good times and bad, a tough, determined (some might say stubborn), independent, hard-working, kindhearted, faithful, inclusive, loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, neighbor, and friend, who will be dearly missed, but whose legacy lives on.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 12 noon at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., York, PA with Lead Pastor, Rev. Kevin Shively presiding. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church (stmatt.org) or Hospice and Community Care.
(hospiceandcommunitycare.org).
