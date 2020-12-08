Mary Margaret (Baer) Ebersole, 94, departed this life in hope of the Resurrection on Friday, December 4. She will be missed deeply by her family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David Blair Ebersole, Jr., her parents, John P. and Elva (McCartney) Baer and 4 siblings. She is survived by her children; Debra (David) Bryant, Leslie (Jerome) Atherholt and Larry Ebersole; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Mary was a skilled seamstress and crafter. Many friends and neighbors were blessed by her artistry as she mended, repaired and constructed clothing, furnishings, toys and, most notably, Christmas ornaments and decorations for everyone she loved. She was an excellent cook and an avid baker and known for her contributions to church, school and community bake sales, and family dinners. She shared Christmas cookies, including her famous sand tarts, with friends and neighbors across the county.
Mary was an active member of Trinity E.C. Church on Hershey Avenue, joining shortly after its founding. She also served as a membership officer of The Towne Club of Lancaster and secretary of Lancaster AARP for many years.
Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, December 10 at Trinity E.C. Church, 322 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Service takes place at 2 p.m. Interment is private at Conestoga Memorial Gardens, Lancaster. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are entrusted to Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please support a charity of your choice in Mary's honor.