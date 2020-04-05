Mary Malinda Singer, 93, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Masonic Home in Elizabethtown. Born in Rexmont, Lebanon County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Sarah Alice (Boyer) Watson.
Mary worked as a Specialty Tube Assembler for RCA Electronics in Lancaster, retiring after 40 years of service.
Mary is survived by her children: John K. Singer (Shirley) of Manheim, Donald Bruce Singer (Chris) of Exton, Donna Mumma (Nelson) of Lititz, and Jim Trent Singer (Anna) of Collegeville. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Meals On Wheels, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Please share your condolences on Mary's obituary page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
