Mary Mae (Bricker) Sauder, 76, of Lancaster, PA passed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born in Chambersburg, PA on June 7, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Norman R. and Anna May Bricker. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul S. Sauder of Lancaster.
Mary was a 1964 graduate of the former St. Thomas High School. She was employed by the former Stanley Company prior to her marriage. In addition to being a homemaker, she enjoyed helping her husband on the family dairy farm in Silver Spring, PA for 35 years. She enjoyed working outdoors and being groundskeeper of their homestead. She was a member of the Old Order River Brethren Church.
She is survived by two sisters, Jean Meyers (Delvin) of Dallas Center, IA and Ada M. Heckman (David), of St. Thomas, PA. She is also survived by two sons, Kevin L. (Dawn) of Columbia, Jason P. (Melissa) of Lancaster and two daughters, Irene F. Roberts (Joshua) of East Petersburg, Eva M. Gayman (Dean) of Shippensburg, PA, and 12 grandchildren.
There will be a viewing on Sunday January 23, 2022 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Sonlight River Brethren School, 4075 Siegrist Rd., Mount Joy, PA. Funeral will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10 AM at Sonlight River Brethren School. There will be a viewing 1 hour prior to the service.
Arrangements made by the Old Order River Brethren Funeral Committee.
